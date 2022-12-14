NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday

Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday in the Final Four.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Out of 64 teams, four remain in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday in the Final Four.

Texas will face San Diego on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Louisville faces Pittsburgh at approximately 8:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The two winners will play at the CHI Health Center on Saturday night at 8 p.m. for the National Championship.

Thursday’s games will both be televised on ESPN, and Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN2.

The 10/11 Sports Team is covering the remainder of the tournament and will have updates as they happen.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
Winter storm alerts through Thursday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Blizzard conditions Tuesday into early Thursday morning
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
VIDEO: Blizzard conditions continue in northern and western Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence

Latest News

Nebraska reduces season ticket prices to celebrate 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium
Josh Lynn
UNK football coach Josh Lynn leaving for West Texas A&M
Ogallala defeated Saint Pat's on Monday 77-37
Ogallala hosts Saint Pat’s
The Ogallala Indians ran away with the victory over Saint Pat's Monday
Ogallala girls take down Saint Pat’s