Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President

Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During their annual convention last week, the Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President. According to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website, Hanson is a fourth-generation cattle producer who owns and operates Hanson Farms with his wife, son, and grandkids. The Hansons also own the Sillassen Ranch in Arthur, Nebraska, where they run a cow-calf operation and raise Angus/Simmental-cross calves for their feedlot.

We are grateful for Steve Hanson’s willingness to sacrifice time away from his operation to serve his fellow Nebraska beef producers. Nebraska Cattlemen is proud to have Steve in our leadership as his previous work with the Nebraska Beef Council, Federation of State Beef Councils, and USMEF make him a great fit for this role.

Executive Director of Nebraska Cattlemen, Pete McClyont

As President, one of my main goals is to help pull the many segments of the cattle community in the same direction for the betterment of agriculture. We all must work together to solve the problems on the horizon. Commonsense leadership may not solve all of our problems, but we can certainly work on the answers. I look forward to working alongside Nebraska beef cattle producers as we continue to keep Nebraska’s beef industry a global powerhouse.”

Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson

Prior to his current position as President of Nebraska Cattlemen, he previously served as chair of the Nebraska Beef Council and the Federation of State Beef Councils. He serves on the Board of Directors for the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Steve Hanson began his one-year term as Nebraska Cattlemen President on Friday, December 9, 2022, according to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website.

The Nebraska Cattlemen date their origins back to 1888 initially branded as the Nebraska Stockgrowers. In 1988 the Nebraska Cattlemen were officially formed upon merging with the Nebraska Livestock Feeders Association and Nebraska Feedlot Council. The Nebraska Cattlemen aim to protect members’ financial interests. Proactive in nature, Nebraska Cattlemen works through public policy to develop a positive business climate for members and develops several educational opportunities for members. Governed by a Board of Directors whose members are selected by nine regions of the state – by the four segment councils and the six policy areas with local affiliates across the state representing the grassroots members, according to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website.

