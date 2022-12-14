Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles shares tips for new plate issuance year

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles released information on the upcoming license plate issuance cycle on Tuesday.

A new license plate issuance cycle will start in 2023. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plate options have significantly increased with the expansion of the number of available specialty plates. There are currently 52 different specialty plates available and can be found on the DMV website.

“Nebraskans have more options for vehicle license plates than ever before,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the DMV. Planning ahead will help us serve you more efficiently if you choose to order a specialty plate.”

The DMV said that Nebraskans, who are considering choosing a specialty plate option in 2023, should take the follow steps to make the process easier:

First, individuals should plan ahead. It takes five weeks to process, produce, and deliver specialty plates so the order needs to be received by the DMV five to six weeks before you plan to register your vehicle.

Individuals can order a specialty plate on the DMV’s website. Customers will need to have their current registration or title information available to complete the ordering process. The specialty plates will be delivered to the local county treasurer’s office, and the customer will be notified when their plates are ready for pick up, if they select the option for email notifications.

“Ensuring you are well prepared prior to placing a specialty plate order will make for a smooth transaction,” said Betty Johnson, Driver and Vehicle Records Administrator. “Our partners at the local county treasurer offices are working hard to ensure Nebraskans receive prompt notification when their specialty plates have arrived.”

Nebraskans renewing their vehicle registration who desire the standard general issuance license plate or to retain their current specialty plate do not need to place any special orders. Registration renewal, including reissuance of license plates, may be completed online.

The Nebraska DMV, along with their partners at the county treasurer offices across Nebraska, expect to issue over 2.2 million plates in 2023.

