NebraskaLand Bank ranked the best bank to work for in Nebraska

NebraskaLand Bank North Platte, NE Headquarters.
NebraskaLand Bank North Platte, NE Headquarters.(NebraskaLand Bank)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Bankers, Best Banks to Work For has named NebraskaLand Bank the top bank to work for in Nebraska in 2022. Marking the fourth consecutive year the bank headquartered in North Plate has been recognized as one of the top 90 banks nationwide for outstanding employee satisfaction, according to a press release from NebraskaLand National Bank.

For the fourth year in a row, American Banker and Best Companies Group have recognized NebraskaLand Bank as one of the top 90 banks nationwide for outstanding employee satisfaction.

“This list calls attention to institutions that have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth”.

Bonnie McGeer, Execuive Editor of American Banker

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

“I have always believed that it is impossible to provide great customer service if your employees are not happy. From the day we opened nearly 25 years ago, we focused on making NebraskaLand Bank a place where employees are valued.” Mike Jacobson, President & CEO of NebraskaLand Bank said “At a time when everyone is looking to attract and retain employees, our reputation as a great place to work gives a very unique advantage.”

Mike Jacobson, President, CEO and Founder of NebraskaLand Bank

Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process and also analyzes the data to determine the final ranking.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
Winter storm alerts through Thursday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Blizzard conditions Tuesday into early Thursday morning
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence

Latest News

Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
KNOP Forecast Map 12-14-2022
Cold, windy, and cloudy conditions with continued blowing snow
Nebraska specialty plates
Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles shares tips for new plate issuance year
Wintery conditons have city officials on standby for more snow to come
North Platte officials on stand by for additional snow