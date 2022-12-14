NebraskaLand Bank ranked the best bank to work for in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Bankers, Best Banks to Work For has named NebraskaLand Bank the top bank to work for in Nebraska in 2022. Marking the fourth consecutive year the bank headquartered in North Plate has been recognized as one of the top 90 banks nationwide for outstanding employee satisfaction, according to a press release from NebraskaLand National Bank.

For the fourth year in a row, American Banker and Best Companies Group have recognized NebraskaLand Bank as one of the top 90 banks nationwide for outstanding employee satisfaction.

“This list calls attention to institutions that have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth”.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

“I have always believed that it is impossible to provide great customer service if your employees are not happy. From the day we opened nearly 25 years ago, we focused on making NebraskaLand Bank a place where employees are valued.” Mike Jacobson, President & CEO of NebraskaLand Bank said “At a time when everyone is looking to attract and retain employees, our reputation as a great place to work gives a very unique advantage.”

Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process and also analyzes the data to determine the final ranking.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.