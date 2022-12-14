North Platte officials on stand by for additional snow

Wintery conditons have city officials on standby for more snow to come
Wintery conditons have city officials on standby for more snow to come(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Dec. 13, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With the winter storm plowing in early Tuesday, many people were anticipating heavy snowfall.

North Platte saw mostly rain in the morning and throughout the early afternoon, but some places west such as Paxton and Hershey got plenty of snow, closing down some roadways. Even though North Platte didn’t get snow in the early part of the day, city officials are still on standby in case of heavy snow in the later part of the day.

“We’re blessed that the winds really dried out a lot of the pavement, so the ice concern has lessened the preparations,” Layne Groseth, North Platte City Administrator, stated on the weather Tuesday. “We had all the sand trucks and salt trucks ready to go. There’s some preventative salting on the bridges and viaducts, and all the major intersections ahead of the freezing temperatures are trying to get ahead of the ice.”

While the snowy conditions aren’t like the rest of the western part of the state, Groseth mentioned, “if you don’t have to drive, just stay indoors and remain safe.”

