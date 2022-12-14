Power outage affects residents in Kimball, Banner counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero.

The power outage was reported around 3:30 p.m. MT Wednesday. Approximately 138 people were without power in Kimball County and 40 people are without power in Banner County.

High West Energy said they are working on the issue and power should be restored sometime Wednesday evening.

As of 5:45 p.m., the number of people without power in Kimball County had dropped to 25.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.