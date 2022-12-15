Downtown North Platte Parade of Lights canceled

The new archway on Fourth and Dewey street welcoming people into the "Historic Canteen District."
North Platte Downtown Association cancels Parade of Lights.(Marresa Burke)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Downtown Association has canceled this year’s parade of lights due to the weather. A statement from Lance Polk the Downtown Association Parade Chair can be found below.

We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Christmas Parade this year. We very much appreciate the effort you have all gone to to get ready for the parade, but we feel the weather is making it a dangerous situation tonight. We are hoping to have better luck with the weather next year and have a great time with the parade then. Thank you for your understanding and have a Merry Christmas.

Lance Polk Downtown Association Parade of Lights Chair.

