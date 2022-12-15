Many truckers stranded due to I-80 closure

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The winter storm that passed through early Tuesday morning all the way into Wednesday caused problems for many truckers. Highway I-80 is an essential route for most truckers bringing in goods across the state. With Interstate-80 westbound closed at North Platte due to blizzard conditions, it left a lot of the truckers trying to complete their route in limbo.

“If it’s not safe, then I’m not driving in it,” truck driver Joe Robinson said. He has been stranded for over 24 hours.

With the high winds and the slick roads, these 18-wheelers are susceptible to turning over, making it too dangerous to travel west. Robinson and many other truck drivers are patiently waiting for the roads to reopen instead of trying to find alternative routes using side roads, which could potentially become even more dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter storm to impact the viewing area Monday into Thursday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
Winter storm alerts through Thursday morning
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Blizzard conditions Tuesday into early Thursday morning
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
VIDEO: Blizzard conditions continue in northern and western Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence

Latest News

MPCC nursing students help with Santa Cop program
MPCC nursing students help with Santa Cop program
Mid-Plains Community College nursing students help wrap gifts for the Santa Cop program.
MPCC nursing students help spread holiday cheer
KNOP Forecast Map 12-14-2022
Cold, windy, and cloudy conditions, some blowing snow through Thursday
I-80 was re-opened at North Platte for westbound traffic Wednesday evening
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction