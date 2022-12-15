Many truckers stranded due to I-80 closure

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The winter storm that passed through early Tuesday morning all the way into Wednesday caused problems for many truckers. Highway I-80 is an essential route for most truckers bringing in goods across the state. With Interstate-80 westbound closed at North Platte due to blizzard conditions, it left a lot of the truckers trying to complete their route in limbo.

“If it’s not safe, then I’m not driving in it,” truck driver Joe Robinson said. He has been stranded for over 24 hours.

With the high winds and the slick roads, these 18-wheelers are susceptible to turning over, making it too dangerous to travel west. Robinson and many other truck drivers are patiently waiting for the roads to reopen instead of trying to find alternative routes using side roads, which could potentially become even more dangerous.

