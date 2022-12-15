MPCC nursing students help spread holiday cheer

MPCC nursing students help wrap gifts for the Santa Cop program Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College nursing students are helping spread holiday cheer this Christmas season.

They gathered at the North Platte Senior Center to help wrap gifts for the Santa Cop program. The North Platte Police Department works in conjunction with the Salvation Army to gather names of children who are in need of gifts.

The program is in its 37th year. For one nursing student, the annual tradition came full circle.

“Absolutely yes, I think about how much joy it brought to us when we were younger,” said Cristina Bravo. “When I heard we were doing this I was very excited to be able to participate in something that I took a lot of joy in when I was younger.”

The North Platte Police Department said 74 children will be served this year thanks to the generosity from the local community.

“I think that it absolutely does say that there is still a need out there,” said NPPD public information officer Rory Little. “There is always going to be people who are struggling financially or if it’s just a home thing, but as long as there are people out there that need help we’re always here for it.”

Officer Little said the plan is to start delivering the gifts early next week.

“I feel like it’s a thing nurses strive for is to always do better for somebody in need or just willing to step up and help,” said Nebraska State Nursing Association President Emily Smith.

