Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
VIDEO: Blizzard conditions continue in northern and western Nebraska
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Latest News

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden: US 'all in' on Africa
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests