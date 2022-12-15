STEM project making an impact at Mcdonald Elementary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation has helped fund an after-school S.T.E.M. class at McDonald Elementary.

S.T.E.M. stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and the program uses the four pillars in the form of different activities. The students were put to the task of creating Christmas-themed decorations on the fence in front of the school.

“It’s important to work together when you’re working on a big project because it can be harder when you’re alone, and it could be way more fun,” said McKay Anderson, a third grader.

Some of the students already had a passion for creating art.

“When I make something, I know it’s never going to be exactly the same as someone else’s, and everything that I make is always going to be different,” 5th grader Afton Ellis said.

The students said they learned different lessons and had fun doing the project.

