UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction

Truckers stranded in North Platte due to I-80 closure in western Nebraska
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado.

I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection due to blowing snow.

The westbound interstate had been closed at North Platte Tuesday morning as snow and blizzard conditions impacted portions of western Nebraska into Colorado and Wyoming. The closure left traffic, and especially truckers, stranded at truck stops and the sides of roads while they waited for the road to become passable.

