Back to sunshine and slightly warmer as the winds die down this weekend

By Justin Fanfarilli
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with continued windy conditions were in store for Friday. Temperatures still remain well below average levels as we stayed in the upper 20s in Central NE and the low- to mid-20s in Western NE. We will be dry to round out the week as any of the moisture will be moving into the Midwest and Northeast. High pressure will crest over us on Saturday as we finally get back to sunny skies, but it will still be cool for this time of year with highs in the lower 30s east and the upper 20s west. We lose a few degrees from that for Sunday as cooler air works in and we cloud up under partly cloudy skies.

We will still be dry with some sunshine for Monday as even cooler air works in and highs fall to the upper teens. And we are still partly cloudy with very low moisture chances through next Tuesday with highs in the low- to mid-20s. There is a winter system moving to our north for mid-next week, but for us it only looks to give a 20-30% chance of light snow showers; Wednesday’s highs will be in the low- to mid-20s. The main weather story for late next week will be extremely cold air working down from the arctic with lows overnight into Thursday morning in the -8 to -10 range and highs by the afternoon only making it to near 10 degrees. It should still be dry with partly cloudy skies to finish next week.

