Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu/Katy Winn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President.
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 12-16-2022
Back to sunshine and slightly warmer as the winds die down this weekend
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said
16 members graduated from Basic Recruit Class camp on Friday at the Capitol Building
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th recruit class