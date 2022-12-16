Brady basketall hosted Maywood/Hayes Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Brady Eagles hosted the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves on Thursday night. The Eagles came in with a record of 2-2 but came into the game with only six players. Meanwhile, the Wolves came in undefeated, looking to continue their dominance early in the season.

The Wolves came out firing early, and they never looked back as they won on the road over Brady 58-17. Leading the way for the Wolves was Jerimiah Ingison, who led the team with 14 points, and following after that, Hayden Kramer had 10 points and 12 rebounds to help the Wolves beat the Eagles.

The girls played the second half while the Eagles came in 1-3 and the Lady Wolves came in undefeated at 5-0.

It was Hayes Center from the jump, as they spurted out 19-0 early on in the first quarter, and they will never look back from there. The Lady Wolves complete the sweep over the Eagles, 58-9.

