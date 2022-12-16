Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A three-vehicle accident east of North Platte shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 for two hours Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident occurred at 3:38 p.m. west of the Maxwell Interchange.

Law Enforcement said three vehicles were involved, two semis and a pickup hauling cars. At least one person was transported by helicopter.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and area first responders are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story, we’ll have updates as they become available.

Backed up I-80 in Lincoln County. (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

