Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell

The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.
The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A three-vehicle accident east of North Platte shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 for two hours Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident occurred at 3:38 p.m. west of the Maxwell Interchange.

Law Enforcement said three vehicles were involved, two semis and a pickup hauling cars. At least one person was transported by helicopter.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and area first responders are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story, we’ll have updates as they become available.

Backed up I-80 in Lincoln County.
Backed up I-80 in Lincoln County.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)

