NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Raceway is hosting their annual holiday meal box distribution on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Santa will be there handing out toys to children along with the Grinch.

If you are in need of a meal box, call Penny Craft at 308-530-5947.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.