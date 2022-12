NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell wrestling hosted Anselmo-Merna and Hi-Line Thursday evening for a triangular of duals.

In the first dual Anselmo-Merna took the victory over Maxwell, Hi-Line would then take victories over Anselmo-Merna and Maxwell to round out the night in the second and third duals.

