Nebraska School Activities Association announces Fall Academic All-State Awards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the student recipients of the Fall 2022-2023 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State Awards. According to the NSAA, since 2006 this award program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity. Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter, and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions to their NSAA activity. Local students and their schools are listed below.

Arnold Boys Cross-Country: Logan Recoy. Girls Cross-Country: Ella Cool. Football: Clay Witthuhn. Play Production: Gracie Neth, Logan Recoy. Unified Bowling: Lance Jones, Bryn Schwarz. Volleyball: Tallianna Martin.

Arthur County Football: Dane Pilakowski, Justin Wenzel. Volleyball: Laynee Ohm, Audrey Wilson.

Brady Boys Cross-Country: Jayden Tillman. Girls Cross-Country: Jocelyn Franzen. Football: Aiden Mitchum. Play Production: Robin Davis, Aiden Mitchum. Volleyball: Sierra Carr, Summer McConville.

Callaway Football: Conner Paulsen Play Production: Grant Hrupek , Dawson Mason. Volleyball: Abby Stallbaumer. Boys Cross-Country: Lorenzo Levario. Girls Cross-Country Mallory Applegate, Karyn Burkholder. Football: Elijah Boryca, Noah Shoemaker. Girls Golf: Sydney Howerter. Play Production: Karyn Burkholder, Dakota Cook Softball: Madison Rowley, Madelyn Spaulding. Volleyball: Blair Brennan, Megan Dyer.

Eustis-Farnam Girls Cross-Country: Natalie Malcom Football: Broden Dean Play Production: Skyllar Oberg, Colton Stubbs. Volleyball: Ansley Williams.

Gothenburg Boys Cross-Country: Parker Graves, Isaiah Urman Girls Cross-Country: Avery Salomon, Claire Vincent Football: Jake Burge, Kai Jorgenson Girls Golf: Ellarey Harm, Jada Rubalcava Play Production: Katelyn Hetz, Emaleigh Rosse, Softball: Hannah Devlin, Taysia Holbein Volleyball: Emily Cornwell, Kara Waskowiak.

Lexington Boys Cross-Country: Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Oscar Aguado-Mendez. Girls Cross-Country: Madeline Armstrong, Susana Calmo. Football: Conlan Kjar, Daven Naylor. Girls Golf: O’Brasia Amos, Abigail Owens. Play Production: Yasmin Monroy, Benjamin Ward Softball: Amaya Stewart. Boys Tennis: Morgan Bailey, Dru Truax Volleyball: Reese Kuecker, Laikyn Seim.

McPherson County Play Production: Stephanie Viter-Kincaid, Nastacia Waddell.

Medicine Valley Boys Cross-Country: Joseph Brown, Kael Garrett. Football: Kahner Kotschwar, Santino Priebe Volleyball: Stella Heapy. Boys Cross-Country: Elio Nila, Max Robinson. Girls Cross-Country: Keilah Curtis, Billie DeGarmo. Football: Levi Huffman, Ty Robinson. Play Production: Hannah Pagel, Christina Smith Volleyball: Jocelyn Cheek Jenna Miller.

Maywood Football: Gage Gerlach Play Production: Pryce Johnston, Emmy Oldham. Volleyball: Alexis Wood.

Mullen Boys Cross-Country: Kyle Finney. Girls Cross-Country: Peyton Paxton. Football: Deacon DeNaeyer, Chase Gracey. Girls Golf: Ashlyn Simonson. Play Production: Samantha Cheever. Volleyball Jadyn Andersen, Lauren Schoonveld.

North Platte Boys Cross-Country: James Ady, Oban Sandoval. Girls Cross-Country: Jenessa Arnold, Marissa Holm. Football: Caleb Kinkaid, Brock Roblee. Girls Golf: Abbigail Jones, Karsen Morrison. Play Production: Jenna Hood, Joseph Roeder. Softball: Samantha Bales, Tatum Montelongo. Boys Tennis: Landon Brott, Nathan Unger. Unified Bowling: Nathan Unger, Chantel Vargas. Volleyball: Kalee Brosius, Carly Purdy.

North Platte St. Patrick’s Boys Cross-Country: Jarrett Miles, William Tolstedt. Girls Cross-Country: Braelyn Gifford, Helana Pettit. Football: Mathew Ekdahl Samuel Scholz. Girls Golf: Irma Stephanie Budke, Natalia Wiezorek. Play Production: Kirstin Brandt, Seth Engler. Volleyball: Halley Childears, Mae Siegel.

Ogallala Boys Cross-Country: Caiden Castillo, Cedric Knudsen. Football: Harrison Caskey, Caden Rezac. Girls Golf: Presley Nowak. Play Production: Thomas Perrin, Iziaha Skiles. Unified Bowling: Joshua Christensen. Volleyball: Aelyn Cain, Graci Marhenk.

Sandhills Boys Cross-Country: Connor Sutton. Football: Andrew Furrow. Play Production: Andrew Furrow, Taylor Weber. Volleyball: Taylor Weber.

Stapleton Boys Cross-Country: Jared Trimble, Ethan Weems. Girls Cross-Country: Shelby Layher, Alethia Trimble. Football Caleb Burnside, Tad Dimmitt. Volleyball: Jaylen Dimmitt.

Sutherland Boys Cross-Country: Harmon Johnsen. Girls Cross-Country: Anna Peterka, Cloee Petersen. Volleyball: Lacey Brunner, Peyton Fisher.

Thedford Football: Brady Dahlberg. Play Production: Christopher Eggert, LaTajanae Robinson. Volleyball: Tenley Rasmussen.

Wallace Boys Cross-Country: Trey Robertson. Girls Cross-Country: Dajana Garrison. Football : Chase Martin. Play Production: Emma Matson, Anna Vote. Volleyball: Karlie Finley, Kendyl Flaming.

The list can be viewed in its entirety with the link provided below:

https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/awards/2022-2023FallNCPAWinners.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3lYGyLftQKy9sjXBfSKy9mNy2VoruKILsr-hmjgagUzSJK41_MXQIky-k

