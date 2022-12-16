1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school

One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One student was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said they were shot outside the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern said.

Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately responded to an emailed request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President.
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 12-16-2022
Back to sunshine and slightly warmer as the winds die down this weekend
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested