Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:5

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number five to McDonald Elementary. This week’s recipient was unique because the grant wasn’t awarded to a classroom; it was awarded to the entire school. McDonald’s Principal Kim Flanders developed a program called Mustang Meets in which the school is divided into 13 groups of students from various grades. Flanders’ goal for this cross-age group is to “create a culture of belonging and enhance the social and academic lives of the students.”

With Mustang Meets, it enables and encourages the 5th graders to become leaders and mentors to the younger students in the group, which helps develop those traits before they reach middle school.

“It lets you come together with people that weren’t your friends before in different grades,” “5th grader Parker Doughty spoke on how the program impacted him. “It makes me happy because I can help them with things that they are having trouble with.”

Emma Jensen, who is also in the 5th grade at McDonald Elementary, said, “I want them to feel like this is their second home and they can be safe here.”

