Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:5

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number five to McDonald Elementary. This week’s recipient was unique because the grant wasn’t awarded to a classroom; it was awarded to the entire school. McDonald’s Principal Kim Flanders developed a program called Mustang Meets in which the school is divided into 13 groups of students from various grades. Flanders’ goal for this cross-age group is to “create a culture of belonging and enhance the social and academic lives of the students.”

With Mustang Meets, it enables and encourages the 5th graders to become leaders and mentors to the younger students in the group, which helps develop those traits before they reach middle school.

“It lets you come together with people that weren’t your friends before in different grades,” “5th grader Parker Doughty spoke on how the program impacted him. “It makes me happy because I can help them with things that they are having trouble with.”

Emma Jensen, who is also in the 5th grade at McDonald Elementary, said, “I want them to feel like this is their second home and they can be safe here.”

The next Reaching One Classroom at a Time episode will be in the new year on Jan. 12. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our Reaching One Classroom at a Time segment, submit their names here.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
VIDEO: Blizzard conditions continue in northern and western Nebraska
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Latest News

McDonald Elementary gets REACH Grant for Mustang Meets Program
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:5
The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell
KNOP Forecast Map 12-15-2022
Cold, windy, and cloudy conditions, some blowing snow through Thursday
North Platte Downtown Association cancels Parade of Lights.
Downtown North Platte Parade of Lights canceled