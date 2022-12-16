Retired Great Plains Health CEO accepts job at Western Nebraska Hospital

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Retired Great Plains Health CEO Melvin McNea was announced this week as the Interim CEO at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE.

McNea began his career in healthcare in 1987 as an ultrasound technician at Great Plains Health in North Platte. McNea was promoted to vice president of operations in 2004 and appointed chief executive officer in 2014. Prior to his tenure at Great Plains Health, McNea was the director of radiology at St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neil, Nebraska, and at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, North Dakota, according to the Great Plains Health website.

I’m excited to work with the people of Regional West as we navigate this time of cultural change. I’m passionate about ensuring rural communities have access to quality healthcare. That’s why I am here.

Regional West Health Services is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and the only Level II Trauma Center in Nebraska west of Kearney. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 in-network providers and approximately 2,000 staff members, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative healthcare services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, according to the Regional West Health Service website.

