Saint Pats falls to Gothenburg at home

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-4 Saint Pat’s Girl’s Basketball Team hosts the 2-1 Gothenburg Swedes. In the Lady Irish’s previous game they lost on the road against Ogallala 57-47. In the Lady Swede’s previous game they lost at home 54-37 to Adams Central.

Things were close through the first quarter of play, the Swedes only had a three-point lead over the Irish. However, in the second quarter, the Swedes began to pull away and went into the locker room with a 36-19 lead.

The Swedes never gave up the lead in the second half. Gothenburg went on to win the game by a final score of 54-33.

The leading scorer for the Swedes was Kynlee Strauser with 15 points. Leading the Irish in scoring was Tonja Heirigs with 12 points.

The Lady Irish return to action on December 17th on the road at Maxwell. The Lady Swedes return to action on December 16th at home against Holdrege.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
VIDEO: Blizzard conditions continue in northern and western Nebraska
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say
Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President.
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President

Latest News

Saint Pat's vs. Gothenburg Boy's Basketball Highlights
Saint Pat’s gets the win over Gothenburg at home
The Wildcats hosted a wrestling triangular on Thursday.
Maxwell hosts wrestling triangular
Saint Pat's vs. Gothenburg Boy's Basketball Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Gothenburg Boy's Basketball
Saint Pat's vs. Gothenburg Girl's Basketball Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Gothenburg Girl's Basketball Highlights