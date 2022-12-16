Saint Pats falls to Gothenburg at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-4 Saint Pat’s Girl’s Basketball Team hosts the 2-1 Gothenburg Swedes. In the Lady Irish’s previous game they lost on the road against Ogallala 57-47. In the Lady Swede’s previous game they lost at home 54-37 to Adams Central.

Things were close through the first quarter of play, the Swedes only had a three-point lead over the Irish. However, in the second quarter, the Swedes began to pull away and went into the locker room with a 36-19 lead.

The Swedes never gave up the lead in the second half. Gothenburg went on to win the game by a final score of 54-33.

The leading scorer for the Swedes was Kynlee Strauser with 15 points. Leading the Irish in scoring was Tonja Heirigs with 12 points.

The Lady Irish return to action on December 17th on the road at Maxwell. The Lady Swedes return to action on December 16th at home against Holdrege.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.