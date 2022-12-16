Saint Pat’s gets the win over Gothenburg at home

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-1 Irish host the 2-1 Gothenburg Swedes on the hardwood. In Saint Pat’s previous game they were on the road at Ogallala where they were handed their only loss of the season so far (77-37). Gothenburg also coming off a loss. The Swedes hosted Adams Central where they were also handed their first loss of the season (44-41).

After the first half of play, the Irish went into the locker room with a 21-19 lead over the Swedes.

Saint Pat’s never let go of their lead, posting 14 points in the third quarter and 16 points in the fourth quarter to capture the 51-46 win over the Swedes.

Leading the Irish in scoring was Brecken Erickson with 18 points. Leading the Swedes in scoring was Kooper Koehn with 13 points.

Saint Pat’s improves to 5-1 on the season while Gothenburg falls to 2-2 on the season.

The Irish return to action on December 17th at Maxwell. The Swedes return to action on December 16th at home against Holdrege.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
A horse in Kimball, Nebraska takes shelter during blizzard conditions Dec. 13, 2022.
VIDEO: Blizzard conditions continue in northern and western Nebraska
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say
Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President.
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President

Latest News

Saint Pats vs. Gothenburg Girl's Basketball Highlights
Saint Pats falls to Gothenburg at home
The Wildcats hosted a wrestling triangular on Thursday.
Maxwell hosts wrestling triangular
Saint Pat's vs. Gothenburg Boy's Basketball Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Gothenburg Boy's Basketball
Saint Pat's vs. Gothenburg Girl's Basketball Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Gothenburg Girl's Basketball Highlights