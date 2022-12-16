Saint Pat’s gets the win over Gothenburg at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-1 Irish host the 2-1 Gothenburg Swedes on the hardwood. In Saint Pat’s previous game they were on the road at Ogallala where they were handed their only loss of the season so far (77-37). Gothenburg also coming off a loss. The Swedes hosted Adams Central where they were also handed their first loss of the season (44-41).

After the first half of play, the Irish went into the locker room with a 21-19 lead over the Swedes.

Saint Pat’s never let go of their lead, posting 14 points in the third quarter and 16 points in the fourth quarter to capture the 51-46 win over the Swedes.

Leading the Irish in scoring was Brecken Erickson with 18 points. Leading the Swedes in scoring was Kooper Koehn with 13 points.

Saint Pat’s improves to 5-1 on the season while Gothenburg falls to 2-2 on the season.

The Irish return to action on December 17th at Maxwell. The Swedes return to action on December 16th at home against Holdrege.

