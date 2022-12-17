Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer.

Tapley was 69 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July 2020 in the Courthouse Security division. He worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.

“Deputy Tapley, thank you for your service to the residents of Cass County,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “You’ve left a lasting impact on so many in the time you spent with us, you will be dearly missed.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.