Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

Keith Duckett did not return to the facility tonight from his job in the community.

Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years on charges out of Douglas County that include third-degree domestic assault, theft and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Duckett has a tentative release date of Nov. 21, 2025. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in February 2023.

Duckett is a 26-year old black man, 5′ 7″, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.  Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

