Friday Night Sports Hero: Tonja Heirigs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a senior from North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School. Tonja Heirigs has been a staple on the court for the Irish for four seasons.

Coming out the gate strong her freshman year, Heirigs led the team in scoring an impressive 472 points. Then during her sophomore season, Heirigs lead the way again for the Irish topping her freshman total with 532 points. To no one’s surprise, Heirigs once again lead the way during her junior season with 417 points. This season, her senior year, Heirigs was able to capture the girl’s all-time scoring record at Saint Pat’s. Heirigs currently has the record set at 1,508 points with several games still left on the 2022-2023 schedule.

Heirigs first fell in love with basketball at a young age, but what makes it so special to her is getting to see the results of all the hard work, and getting to make memories with her teammates throughout her high school career.

“Getting that record, it’s awesome, but it’s just a number to me, the memories are what I really care about,” says Heirigs.

Kelsie O’Neill takes over coaching the girl’s program this season. O’Neill inherited the girl’s team and found out there would only be one senior on the team, and that was Heirigs. But it didn’t take O’Neill long to realize what a special player Heirigs is and how much she contributes to the program.

“She sets the tone, she puts in the work. Without her hard work, she wouldn’t achieve what she has and she deserves every award that she’s received. She’s a once-in-a-career player to have on your program and girls look up to her, they see her work ethic and they want to continue to grow and be like Tonja,” explains O’Neill.

Next fall Heirigs will be attending Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa to play basketball. Heirigs knew that was the place for her after meeting with the coaching staff and the team.

“I love the coaches and the teammates, they are awesome people. I love the campus and the city,” says Heirigs.

Heirigs will be remembered long after she graduates from Saint Pat’s for her stats, but that won’t be the only thing. Each day at practice she strives to set an example for everyone else on the team by being the first person in the gym and the last person out, and that is what she wants to be remembered for the most.

“I want to be remembered as the hardest worker in the gym, the first person at practice, and the last person to leave, always completing every rep and touching every line,” explains Heirigs.

