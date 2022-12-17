Gothenburg Boy’s defeat Holdrege at home
High School Basketball
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-2 Gothenburg Swedes welcome the 3-1 Holdrege Dusters to town for a Friday Night Matchup. In the Swedes’ previous game at Saint Pat’s, the lost by a final score of 51-46. The Swedes look to rebound with a win at home against Holdrege.
The Gothenburg Boy’s defeated Holdrege by a final score of 61-55. Gothenburg improves to 3-2 on the season.
The Swedes return to action on December 20th on the road at Amherst.
