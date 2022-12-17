Gothenburg Girl’s defeat Holdrege at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-1 Gothenburg Girls welcome the 1-3 Holdrege Dusters to town for a Friday Night matchup. In the Swedes’ previous game against Saint Pat’s, the Swedes got the win 54-33 over the Irish. Gothenburg looks to improve to 4-1 with a win at home over Holdrege.

At the conclusion of the first half of play, the Swedes lead the Dusters 19-8.

The Swedes did not give up the lead for the rest of the game and won by a final score of 45-20.

Gothenburg improves to 4-1 on the season.

Kynlee Strauser lead the Swedes with 23 points on the night.

The Swedes return to action on December 20th on the road at Amherst.

