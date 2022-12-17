Hershey basketball hosts Ogallala

Hershey vs Ogallala
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted the Ogallala Indians for a basketball doubleheader on Friday evening in a game moved forward a day due to travel conditions in the panhandle.

In game one the Panthers girls took the victory over the Indians 69-46, while in game two the Indians ran out to a big lead early and didn’t look back as they took the win 68-25.

Next up for the Hershey boys (0-5) and girls (4-1) is a trip to take on Kimball that was originally scheduled for Friday, while Ogallala’s boys (6-0) and girls (4-2) travel to take on Gering in a game also scheduled for Friday originally.

