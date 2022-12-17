Lincoln County business finds new home in downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County business has found a new home in downtown North Platte.

Pro Printing and Graphics is moving to a new location at 119 West Fifth Street. According to a social media post from Pro Printing and Graphics, they plan to take up occupancy by early January.

The business added that they are still open at 412 North Dewey for the time being.

