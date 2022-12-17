Lincoln County business finds new home in downtown North Platte

Pro Printing and Graphics Downtown North Platte's Canteen District.
Pro Printing and Graphics Downtown North Platte's Canteen District.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County business has found a new home in downtown North Platte.

Pro Printing and Graphics is moving to a new location at 119 West Fifth Street. According to a social media post from Pro Printing and Graphics, they plan to take up occupancy by early January.

The business added that they are still open at 412 North Dewey for the time being.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell
Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
Truckers wait at North Platte's Wild West Arena for I-80 and Highway-30 to re-open.
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President.
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 12-16-2022
Back to sunshine and slightly warmer as the winds die down this weekend
16 members graduated from Basic Recruit Class camp on Friday at the Capitol Building
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th recruit class
Christmas tree full of Christmas wishes form residents at Centennial Park Retirement home
Local business helps to grant Christmas wishes from retirement home
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm