Local business helps to grant Christmas wishes from retirement home

Christmas tree full of Christmas wishes form residents at Centennial Park Retirement home
Christmas tree full of Christmas wishes form residents at Centennial Park Retirement home(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Al’s Lock & Safe in North Platte collaborated with Centennial Park Retirement Home to help spread the Christmas spirit to the residents there.

The Angel Tree was established at Al’s for the first time this year. On the tree, instead of putting ornaments, it’s full of wishes from residents at the retirement home about what they would like for Christmas.

“The Angel Tree and what Al’s Lock & Safe is doing is impactful,” said Nolan Gursney, administrator at Centennial Park Retirement Home. “Some of the residents don’t have family near here or any family at all, so we want to do our part in spreading the Christmas spirit.”

They are encouraging the community to come by the store, pick up a tag, and help make some of the residents’ Christmas wishes come true. Saturday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Al’s Lock & Safe. Monday through Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals have until Tuesday to pick up and drop off the gift so that they can drop off all the gifts at the retirement home.

