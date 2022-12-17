North Platte photographer spreads holiday cheer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte photographer is using his skill to help children and families in need this holiday season.

On Friday, Devin Alexander spent his evening taking professional photos at The Good Life On The Bricks in exchange for a toy or monetary donation.

However, he said the birth of his newborn son instilled the idea to help spread some love and joy this Christmas season.

“Everyone else will get the same opportunity or the same chance to celebrate these holidays the same way so if I can help people celebrate it too as close as I can and everyone just share that love and joy this Christmas.”

If you missed this opportunity, you can contact Devin on Facebook to schedule an appointment.

