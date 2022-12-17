Paxton Tigers hosts the Maxwell Wildcats in a basketball doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paxton Girls putting their undefeated record (4-0) to test as they take on Maxwell who came in (0-3).

Starting in the first quarter it was a back and forth contest as both teams end up tied at 7. Into the second the Tigers got out to an 11-2 run but the Wildcats went on a run of their own to trail after 2 19-17.

In the second half it was all Tigers as they asserted their domininance as they defeat the Wildcats 55-35. Jacelyn Jegensen lead the way for the Tigers with a team high 19 points to help them defeat Maxwell.

Now its time for the boys as Paxton boys also came into this contest 4-0 and the Wildcats came in with a 1-3 record.

Tigers get off to a hot start as they took an early 11-2 lead after the first quarter. It was more the same as they extend their lead going into halftime 25-8 over Maxwell.

Starting in the second half it was more of the same as Paxton was just too much for the Wildcats to handle as they win 56-33.

