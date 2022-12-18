2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin McNea
Retired Great Plains Health CEO accepts job at Western Nebraska Hospital
The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
Nebraska School Activities Association announces Fall Academic All-State Awards

Latest News

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Nebraska temps
Below freezing temperatures with a chance of snow next week
Wreaths adorning graves at Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Wreaths Across America holds ceremony at Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Santa and the Grinch working together to bring Christmas to those less fortunate
Lincoln County Raceway hands out meal boxes to ensure everyone has a warm Christmas meal