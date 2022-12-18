Husker wrestling team defeats #18 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 18 South Dakota State as the Huskers recorded two bonus point victories to grab the 22-17 victory on Sunday.

The Huskers opened the dual in an impressive fashion as #9 Liam Cronin (125) tallied his second pin of the season to grab the early 6-0 team lead. Cronin scored a quick takedown before pinning #28 Tanner Jordan in just 30 seconds.

At 133, #33 Boo Dryden faced SDSU’s Derrick Cardinal. Dryden recorded a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second to hold the 3-0 lead to start Period 3. With two minutes remaining, Cardinal tallied an escape, but Dryden secured the riding time point and held on for the 4-1 decision.

Up next, #9 Brock Hardy matched up against #13 Clay Carlson. Hardy recorded a quick takedown before Carlson responded with an escape. In Period 2, Hardy scored a reversal, but Carlson quickly tied the match with another escape and a takedown. With the match tied 4-4 to start the final period, Carlson tallied another escape point, but Hardy secured the riding time point to send the match into overtime, 5-5. In sudden victory, Hardy scored the takedown for the 7-5 decision.

With the Huskers up 12-0, Dayne Morton then took on SDSU’s Alek Martin at 149. The two wrestled a scoreless first period before Martin grabbed the escape and the takedown to take a 3-0 lead into Period 3. Martin stayed on the attack to grab the 9-0 major decision.

At 157, All-American #2 Peyton Robb faced #22 Cael Swensen in the third ranked dual of the day. Robb scored a takedown in Period 1 and a reversal in Period 2 to hold the 4-0 lead with two minutes remaining. In Period 3, Swensen tallied a pair of escapes, but Robb used another takedown and the riding time point to secure the 7-2 finish.

After a brief intermission, #24 Bubba Wilson (165) was pinned in the first period by #18 Cade Devos, and the Jackrabbits brought the overall score to 15-10. At 174, four-time All-American #2 Mikey Labriola and #18 Cade DeVos saw a scoreless first period. Labriola then scored the first points of the match with an escape and a takedown in Period 2 and secured the riding time point to claim the 4-0 victory.

Up next, #12 Lenny Pinto faced #11 Cade King at 184. The match was scoreless until King tallied an escape and Pinto scored a takedown in Period 2. In the final period, Pinto tallied nine points and the riding time to secure his first career dual victory, 12-2.

The Huskers then led 22-10 with two bouts to go. At 197, #12 Tanner Sloan of SDSU scored a quick takedown and four near fall points against #21 Silas Allred to lead 6-0 after Period 1. Sloan kept the momentum and grabbed the 12-0 major decision victory. In the last match of the day, Cale Davidson faced #14 AJ Nevills at heavyweight. Nevills scored first with a takedown and an escape, but Davidson responded with a takedown in Period 2. Davidson then tied the match 3-3 with an escape to require extra time. In sudden victory, Nevills scores six quick points to win by decision, 9-3.

The Huskers are back in action against Campbell and Gardner-Webb in North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 7.

#16 Nebraska 22, #18 SDSU 17

125: #9 Liam Cronin (NEB) pinned #28 Tanner Jordan (SDSU) (0:30) (NEB 6, SDSU 0)

133: #33 Boo Dryden (NEB) dec. Derrick Cardinal (SDSU) 4-1 (NEB 9, SDSU 0)

141: #9 Brock Hardy (NEB) dec. #13 Clay Carlson (SDSU) 7-5 SV-1 (NEB 12, SDSU 0)

149: Alek Martin (SDSU) major dec. Dayne Morton (NEB) 9-0 (NEB 12, SDSU 4)

157: #2 Peyton Robb (NEB) dec. #22 Cael Swensen (SDSU) 7-2 (NEB 15, SDSU 4)

165: #18 Tanner Cook (SDSU) pinned #24 Bubba Wilson (NEB) (0:29) (NEB 15, SDSU 10)

174: #2 Mikey Labriola (NEB) dec. #18 Cade DeVos (SDSU) 4-0 (NEB 18, SDSU 10)

184: #12 Lenny Pinto (NEB) major dec. #11 Cade King (SDSU) 12-2 (NEB 22, SDSU 10)

197: #12 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. #21 Silas Allred (NEB) 12-0 (NEB 22, SDSU 14)

HWT: #14 AJ Nevills (SDSU) dec. Cale Davidson (NEB) 9-3 SV-1 (NEB 22, SDSU 17)

