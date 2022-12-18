Lincoln County Raceway hands out meal boxes to ensure everyone has a warm Christmas meal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the Grinch and Santa showed up to Lincoln County Raceway to make sure that everyone has a merry Christmas.

The raceway distributed meal boxes to families who might not have the money to serve a Christmas meal.

People could donate $25 to make a kit to give to someone in need.

Kits included a turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables, potatoes, and dinner rolls.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.