Lincoln County Raceway hands out meal boxes to ensure everyone has a warm Christmas meal

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the Grinch and Santa showed up to Lincoln County Raceway to make sure that everyone has a merry Christmas.

The raceway distributed meal boxes to families who might not have the money to serve a Christmas meal.

People could donate $25 to make a kit to give to someone in need.

Kits included a turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables, potatoes, and dinner rolls.

