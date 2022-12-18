NPHS player Johnston reaches 1,000 career points

North Platte vs Norfolk Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Parker Johnston reached 1,000 career points on Saturday as the North Platte Bulldogs defeated Norfolk in a thriller 64-62 in overtime.

Johnston hit the magic number in the first quarter as he was at the free throw line to hit his fourth point of the game, the NPHS students showered the court in streamers after the achievement.

The Bulldogs would go on to take the win in a thriller over the Panthers after Carter Kelley hit a three with just seconds left in the extra frame.

North Platte goes to 3-2 on the season, and they will take on Columbus next week in their next match-up.

