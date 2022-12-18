Saint Pat’s takes on Maxwell

Saint Pats vs Maxwell
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pat’s boys and girls basketball teams made the trip over to Maxwell Saturday for a pair of games.

Saint Pat’s would go on to take the victory in both match-ups with the girls winning 39-29, and the boys winning 62-27.

Next up for Saint Pat’s is a match-up with Elm Creek on Tuesday in North Platte, while Maxwell will take on rival Brady on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin McNea
Retired Great Plains Health CEO accepts job at Western Nebraska Hospital
The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for two hours near Maxwell, NE Thursday afternoon.
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
Nebraska School Activities Association announces Fall Academic All-State Awards

Latest News

North Platte vs Norfolk Lites
North Platte vs Norfolk Lites
Sutherland Wrestling Invite
Sutherland invite
Saint Pats vs Maxwell
Saint Pat's vs Maxwell
Parker Johnston scored his 1,000th point as a North Platte Bulldog on Saturday
NPHS player Johnston reaches 1,000 career points