Saint Pat’s takes on Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pat’s boys and girls basketball teams made the trip over to Maxwell Saturday for a pair of games.

Saint Pat’s would go on to take the victory in both match-ups with the girls winning 39-29, and the boys winning 62-27.

Next up for Saint Pat’s is a match-up with Elm Creek on Tuesday in North Platte, while Maxwell will take on rival Brady on Monday.

