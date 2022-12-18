Sutherland hosts wrestling invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland hosted their annual wrestling invitational on Saturday at Sutherland Public School.

Teams from around the region made the trip with Anselmo-Merna taking the team title, Sutherland finished in 2nd, and Mullen in 3rd.

The invite featured an increased number of wrestlers due to the cancellation of the Valentine invite this week due to poor weather conditions this week across the western parts of Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.