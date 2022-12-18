Wreaths Across America holds ceremony at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wreaths Across America held their annual wreath laying ceremony at Fort McPherson National Cemetery Saturday morning in Maxwell, Nebraska.

Dozens attended the event to help place wreaths at the graves of veterans who served the United States and are buried in the cemetery. They did not have enough wreaths to lay one on each grave, but hope that in the future they will have enough.

