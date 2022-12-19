Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a dry and cool weekend, even colder conditions in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday, with brutal cold and accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday.

An area of high pressure is on top of the viewing area, and this will allow for us to see not only dry conditions Monday into Tuesday, but also the area will be seeing cold conditions. Highs during the day Monday into Tuesday will be in the 10s to 20s with breezy conditions, with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph. This breeze will cause wind chills to be below zero in the northeastern portion of the viewing area, and for that, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for these areas.

A cold and dry Monday ahead for the region (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the day Wednesday, a storm system will be moving through the viewing area, and this system will provide the potential for some accumulating snowfall across the region, partciuarly for Greater Nebraska. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday. This watch could be expanded over the next few days. The amount of snowfall that is expected for the Panhandle is between 1 to 3 inches and for Greater Nebraska, 3 inches and greater amounts. These amounts will continue to be fine tuned over the next couple of days. Gusty winds of 20-40 mph are also possible to likely with this system as well, causing the risk of blowing snow an holiday travel concerns.

Accumulating snowfall possible Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Accumulating snowfall possible Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

In the wake of this system, a strong area of high pressure will be moving into the viewing area and this will cause winds of 30 to 50 mph and gusts upwards to 60 mph and with temperatures in the -10s to -30s, this will cause for conditions to be very frigid. With the combination of winds and very brutal temperatures, this will allow for the wind chills to be in the -30 to -50 degree range. For this very reason, a Wind Chill Watch is in effect from Wednesday into Saturday. With the potential snowpack, this could cause for the temperatures to be even colder than advertised. Will continue to monitor for this trend.

Very frigid conditions is in store for the area Wednesday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

During the Christmas weekend, temperatures will increase into the 30s and 40s, more close to this time of year with dry conditions, as our arctic high pushes towards the south and east.

