Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people for illegal rooster fighting on Saturday.

Deputies received a 911 call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters in rural Howard County and investigated the report, along with Nebraska Games and Parks, at around 4:30 p.m. A search warrant was obtained for the property.

After the search, 10 individuals were arrested and the animals seized for illegal gambling involving pitting animals to fight against each other.

