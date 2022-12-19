Lincoln County Commissioners approve purchase of groom

By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners approved the purchase of three road grooms Monday morning.

The new equipment will maintain roads with better efficiency according to Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz. Previously, the county borrowed similar equipment from the City of North Platte.

The County Department of Roads hopes to use this equipment in place of their motor graders.

The grooms are expected to arrive early next year.

