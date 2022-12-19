Markowski named Big Ten Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Alexis Markowski earned the first Big Ten Player-of-the-Week award of her career after producing 22 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high-matching three blocks in the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s 66-39 win over Wyoming on Sunday.

The 6-3 center from Lincoln, who is on the Preseason Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, hit 9-of-14 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 three-pointers against the Cowgirls.

Markowski, who scored the game’s first seven points to put Nebraska in the driver’s seat from start to finish against Wyoming, was the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an eight-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week last season.

Her performance against Wyoming came against 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year Allyson Fertig. Markowski limited the 6-4 Fertig to just four points and five rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting. Three of Fertig’s five misses were blocked.

Markowski and the Huskers close non-conference play at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday by battling No. 20 Kansas. Tip-off between the Huskers and Jayhawks is set for 6 p.m. with tickets available now at Huskers.com

