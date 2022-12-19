NDOT reports 19 deaths in November on Nebraska roadways

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

According to a press release from NDOT eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts. Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations with one occurring on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and six on local roads. Three of the twelve fatalities occurred with pedestrians, one involved a motorcyclist, and icy road conditions contributed to one fatality as well.

In comparison, fifteen fatalities occurred on Nebraska roadways in November of 2021, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska School Activities Association announces Fall Academic All-State Awards
Dinosaur eating a present while Santa is caught in the outhouse
Holiday Road in North Platte
Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated.
Science Sunday: The connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and car crashes
Very frigid conditions is in store for the area Wednesday into Saturday
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday
Wreaths adorning graves at Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Wreaths Across America holds ceremony at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

Latest News

Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights
KNOP Jetstream 12-19-2022
Light snow ushers in extremely cold air this week
Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year
North Platte Educator honored as Nebraska School Counselor of the year