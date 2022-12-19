North Platte Educator honored as Nebraska School Counselor of the year

Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year
Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Counselor Association has named Ms. Kara Hahn of North Platte as the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. According to a press release from the Nebraska Elementary School Counselor Academy, Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in the North Platte Public School District.

Additionally, Ms. Julie Williams from the Millard Public School District was named the 2022 Nebraska Middle School Counselor of the year. While Ms. Julie McNamara from Daniel J Gross High School in Omaha was named the Highschool Counselor of the Year.

In addition to a plaque recognizing their accomplishments, each recipient was awarded a $200 stipend. The three honorees will also be celebrated at a formal dinner celebration in February where one of them will be named the 2023 overall Nebraska School Counselor of the Year. Dr. Rony Ortega, Principal at Bryan High School in the Omaha Public School District was recognized as the 20222 NSCA Administrator of the year.

Dr. Ortega was recognized for his support of the Bryan High School Counseling Program and their efforts to implement a comprehensive school counseling program that is closely aligned with the American School Counselor Association’s “National Model: A Framework for School Counseling Program, according to a press release from the Nebraska School Counselor Association.

