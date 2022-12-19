Science Sunday: The connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and car crashes

By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A study published by the American Journal of Medicine this week showed that there is likely a correlation between people who did not get Covid vaccinations and an increased risk in car crashes.

The study looked at over 11 million people, where around 16% of the group was not vaccinated for Covid-19.

In this total group, there were 6682 total car crashes, 1682 crashes involving people who were not vaccinated. About 25% (25.17%) of the crashes occurred with people who were not vaccinated.

While more accidents occurred in the group of people who were vaccinated, there were far more people in that category. So, scientists looked at the number of accidents per people from each group to determine which was more likely to be involved in a car crash, and discovered that unvaccinated drivers are around 72% more likely to be involved in a car crash.

The study notes that there was no difference in crash likelihood based on age, sex, location, wealth, or medical history.

The study said that people who received different brands of vaccinations did not show variance in total number of crashes.

The study concludes that this is likely because those who do not get vaccinated for Covid-19 are more tolerant to risking life, whether that is their own or others.

