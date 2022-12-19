Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November

Numbers are up compared to 2021 and the 4-year average.


By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in November. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, that’s four more fatalities than last year at this time.

Eight of those killed were not wearing seat belts. One was a motorcyclist; three of the victims were pedestrians. Icy roads contributed to only one of the crashes.

Between January and November of this year, 240 people died in 210 crashes. That’s 15% higher than 2021′s numbers, and 10% more than the 2018-2021 average.

Only 58 of the 187 vehicle passengers killed this year were using seat belts.

