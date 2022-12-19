Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered six counties.(Lancaster County Dept. of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week.

Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.

In a press release, the state patrol said a trooper stopped Martinson’s semi near Waverly after he was seen driving recklessly. The patrol claims that Martinson then backed his flat-bed trailer into the trooper’s cruiser causing a head injury to the trooper. He then fled the scene west-bound on Interstate 80.

The patrol said state troopers and sheriff’s deputies pursued Martinson’s vehicle through Seward, York and Hamilton counties. Troopers used stop sticks in Hall County to slow down Martinson’s truck, but he kept going even though he had lost multiple tires. The patrol claims Martinson swerved at several marked law enforcement vehicles during the chase. He was eventually stopped in Buffalo County about 20 miles west of Kearney on Interstate 80. The pursuit lasted about 2 1/2 hours.

The patrol said Martinson then refused to leave the semi. After about an hour, troopers used a K9 to force him out.

The injured trooper was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital for minor injuries. Martinson was treated at CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney, but was later transferred to the Lancaster County jail, where he’s being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska School Activities Association announces Fall Academic All-State Awards
Dinosaur eating a present while Santa is caught in the outhouse
Holiday Road in North Platte
Augusta County stands with roughly 70-percent of its adults fully vaccinated.
Science Sunday: The connection between Covid-19 vaccinations and car crashes
Very frigid conditions is in store for the area Wednesday into Saturday
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday
Wreaths adorning graves at Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Wreaths Across America holds ceremony at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

Latest News

Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year
North Platte Educator honored as Nebraska School Counselor of the year
Lincoln County Commissioners approve the purchase of road grooms
Lincoln County Commissioners approve purchase of groom
Newsmakers 12-19-2022 Rascal Martinez
Newsmakers 12-19-2022 Rascal Martinez
Wallace man sentenced for Gothenburg armed bank robbery